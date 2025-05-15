“It’s leveraging off the passion and the history and hopefully modernising a little bit, maybe adding a more international renown or prestige,” Mehrtens added.

History is deeply ingrained in a club that is a classic “sleeping giant” of French rugby.

Based just 13km off the sun-drenched Mediterranean coast, they were founded in 1911, winning 11 French titles – 10 of them between 1971 and 1984. But they dropped out of the top league in 2005 and have not been seen since.

Beziers will miss out this season on the ProD2 playoffs on head-to-head results, a disappointing end to a campaign that was respectable on the field but a wreck off it, with separate allegations of sexual and physical assault against three different squad members.

They also had to contend with Jordan’s death in March.

“Unfortunately, we lost Eddie a couple of months ago but he was very passionate about it, he loves sports,” said Mehrtens, deliberately using the present tense.

“While it’s very sad for all of us on a personal and a professional level to have lost Eddie, we’ve still got an ally in Kyle Jordan, Eddie’s son.”

For Mehrtens, however, the bottom line to the season is one of relative failure.

“Beziers were in the playoffs last year and narrowly lost in the semifinals so I guess you could say it’s a bit of a backward step this season,” the 52-year-old said.

“However, there have been some challenges.”

One of the biggest of those challenges has been cash.

Beziers have a budget of €9 million ($17.6m), just the ninth-biggest in the 16-team league and less than half of Brive’s €22m, which has allowed them to muscle up with the signing of ex-England international Courtney Lawes.

There are no such big names at Beziers, although the ambition remains the same: promotion to the financially lucrative Top 14.

“We’ve got to increase our budget year on year if we’re realistic about going up,” Mehrtens said.

“We don’t want to just come in and throw a bundle of money at it and try and buy our way up because that’s fraught with danger. I don’t think that’s sustainable.

“Little by little, we are certainly going to increase our budget but without getting caught up in an arms race with some of those bigger budgets.”

Beziers have been linked with former Wales and British and Irish Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny, despite the goalkicker turning 37 next December, and Mehrtens admits that the club will need to come up with some imaginative contracts to attract the talent.

“I like to think we will be able to be flexible going forward in terms of trying to make sure we get a player such as a Leigh Halfpenny or any established international player who’s trending towards retirement,” Mehrtens said.

“We can offer them a flexible contract where it’s not too onerous.

“It depends what we want from them and what we can offer them, not just in monetary terms but if they’re a player that’s got family, we can help look after that sort of situation.

“I’m sure a lot of clubs try and do that globally and holistically ... but not every club is lucky enough to be on the Mediterranean coast.”