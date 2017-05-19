Emirates Team New Zealand and the All Blacks will be battling it out for the attention of the NZ public. Photos / Supplied and Brett Phibbs

Emirates Team New Zealand and the All Blacks will be battling it out for the attention of the NZ public. Photos / Supplied and Brett Phibbs

Two massive events are about to collide for the New Zealand sports fans.

All eyes will be on the All Blacks and Team New Zealand - arguably the two teams New Zealanders love to go gaga over the most - across June and July.

The America's Cup begins Saturday week with Emirates Team New Zealand racing Groupama Team France. The second round robin phase finishes on June 4 with a TNZ taking on Team Oracle USA - the night before the Lions open their tour of New Zealand against the New Zealand Barbarians.

From that point on it's the sporting calendar will be full of Lions fixtures and race days on the Bermuda waters.

There's also the matter of the Black Caps playing in the Champions Trophy, the All Whites at the Confederations Cup, State of Origin, two tennis grand slams, the NBA finals, Indianapolis 500 and the Warriors trying to fight for a top eight spot in the NRL.

But for the average Kiwi who doesn't breathe sport and follows the weekly coverage of the Warriors or Scott Dixon's progress in Indy Car - it's usually the All Blacks or the America's Cup that gets them reading the sports pages or talking tactics at the water cooler.

Which begs the question: Which team do you want to win more? Team New Zealand to get their hands on the America's Cup once again or the All Blacks to produce another series victory over the Lions.