Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Super Rugby final: Where the Chiefs could edge the Crusaders – Opinion

Liam Napier
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Sports panel Christopher Reive and Alex Powell join Herald NOW's Ryan Bridge to talk rugby, Ryan Fox and will the Warriors win?
Liam Napier
Opinion by Liam Napier
Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for New Zealand's Herald.
Learn more

Super Rugby Pacific’s two best teams face off in this weekend’s final in Christchurch.

While the coaches and personnel have changed, it’s a common script, with the Crusaders and Chiefs familiar foes in recent finales.

Who will emerge to be crowned champions? Here’s where the big dance could be won

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.