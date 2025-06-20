Tamaiti Williams could be next.

When the powerhouse prop missed last week’s semifinal victory, strong whispers emanated he had suffered a medial ligament injury that would likely rule him out of the All Blacks' three-test July series against France.

One week on, Williams has been named to start at loosehead for the Crusaders in the final.

Fletcher Newell’s return from injury has elevated the Crusaders scrum, one of their chief weapons, to another level – but Williams has set the tone all season.

Whether it’s at the set piece, playing huge minutes for a big man or barging over from close range, Williams has been a one-man wrecking ball.

Powered by their traditional midweek tomahawk steak front-row club dinner, set-piece dominance will be among the Crusaders’ priorities.

Williams will be a central figure – provided his knee holds up.

Two years ago, in his last season leading the Crusaders, Scott Robertson hailed Whitelock as a god-like immortal when he ignored the All Blacks’ directive for him to rest his problematic Achilles and sit out a seventh straight trophy run.

Much to the All Blacks’ frustrations, Whitelock then missed several tests as he recovered from the final.

The tables are now turned, with Robertson, now the All Blacks coach, sure to be nervously watching on as Williams clatters into hefty collisions.

The McKenzie factor:

Beauden Barrett upstaged Damian McKenzie as the Blues stunned the Chiefs in their qualifying final.

Last week, though, McKenzie responded with a brilliant performance that included a magnificent try-saving tackle and a 22-point haul.

There has long been an established belief that any side need a proven, influential, test-quality playmaker to guide their team to a championship.

The Crusaders, with their second choice first five-eighth Rivez Reihana entrusted to pull the strings, could dispel that theory this weekend.

But so, too, could McKenzie reinforce it by stepping up when the Chiefs need him most.

Last time in Christchurch, McKenzie sparked the Chiefs’ comeback from 19-3 down with a short-side switch-move try and a 20-point match haul that propelled his side to victory.

Throughout their team, the Chiefs boast more strike power, and therefore possess the ability to score more points, than the Crusaders.

Two weeks ago, the Chiefs were curiously conservative against the Blues – and it cost them.

In this big dance, McKenzie must be the man to ignite that strike power to force the Crusaders to break from their methodical, kick-heavy approach and into chasing scoreboard pressure.

Leading the Chiefs to another treasured crown would further reignite the No 10 debate for the All Blacks, too.

No-fear mentality:

Everyone knows the Crusaders’ 27-year, 31-0 finals record in Christchurch.

You only have to consider the All Blacks’ 50-test unbeaten run at Eden Park to appreciate the internal confidence derived from sustained success at one venue.

Blues coach Vern Cotter seized the right mentality last week, though, when he said the Crusaders will lose a home playoffs match one day.

The Blues arrived in Chris