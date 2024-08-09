Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

Sports washing: Why rugby’s moral stand may leave it financially vulnerable – Elliott Smith’s Tight 5

Elliott Smith
By
4 mins to read
Close to midnight tonight, Gisborne paddler Hoskin, Dame Lisa Carrington, of Ngati Porou descent, Olivia Brett and Tara Vaughan will contest the Paris Olympics K4 women’s final.

THREE KEY FACTS:

– Sports washing is widespread, with many sports accepting money from regions with poor human rights records.

– France and Ireland rejected Qatari sponsorship for the Nations Championship finals in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks