Fans who enjoyed the first taste of Fantasy Super Rugby can strap themselves in for another round, with the Rugby Championship getting the same treatment later this year.

Headed by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) – in collaboration with Sanzaar partners Australia, Argentina and South Africa – Fantasy Rugby Championship will be rolled out in August, before the Rugby Championship’s first fixture.

NZR said the game would have similar attributes to Fantasy Super Rugby Pacific, which attracted more than 70,000 players.

Fans will have the opportunity to draft their ultimate squad of XV from the best players across New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina throughout the entire tournament.

Global pre-registration for the game launched today. It will be the first official fantasy game for the Southern Hemisphere’s premier international competition.