Brad Shields will play his first match against the All Blacks for England. Photo / Getty Images

All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' clash against England at Twickenham, London.

All Blacks v England, Sunday November 11, 4am kickoff (NZT)

The match rugby fans across the world have wanted to see, and it only took four years to make it happen. The All Blacks will head into unfriendly territory when they step onto the turf at Twickenham, with 11 of the All Blacks 23 having never playing against the English side at the venue.

The All Blacks welcome back the midfield combination of Jack Goodhue and Sonny Bill Williams for the match - with what many believe to be the team's top midfield pairing playing just their second game in black alongside one another.

Damian McKenzie starts in the No.15 jersey, making room for Richie Mo'unga to join the bench in the back-up first five-eighth's role.

Aaron Smith returns to the starting side, with TJ Perenara pushed back to the bench, while Dane Coles has also been named on the pine.

Karl Tu'inukuafe starts in the front row in place of the injured Joe Moody.

For England, former Hurricanes captain Brad Shields will play his first match against the All Blacks and is sure to have plenty of eyes on him.

England come into the match on the back of a hard-fought win over South Africa, coming back from a slim half-time deficit to steal a one-point victory.

Teams

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Jack Goodhue, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (capt), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Karl Tu'inukuafe. Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Scott Barrett, Matt Todd, TJ Perenara, Richie Mo'unga, Ryan Crotty.

England: Elliot Daly, Chris Ashton, Henry Slade, Ben Te'o, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (cc), Ben Youngs, Mark Wilson, Sam Underhill, Brad Shields, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Dylan Hartley (cc), Ben Moon. Reserves: Jamie George, Alec Hepburn, Harry Williams, Charlie Ewels, Courtney Lawes, Danny Care, George Ford, Jack Nowell.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 40

All Blacks wins: 32

Last match: All Blacks won 24-21, Twickenham (November 8, 2014)

Largest All Blacks winning margin: 64-22 (1998)

How to watch

The Herald will be live blogging the test while Radio Sport will also have live commentary. Sky TV's live coverage starts at 3.30am.