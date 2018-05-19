Three new All Blacks have today been picked to make their debut in the series against France - with Sam Whitelock named as captain.

The three new faces in the Steinlager Series squad are Highlanders and Tasman loose forward Shannon Frizell, Crusaders and Tasman loose forward Jordan Taufua and Chiefs and Taranaki halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Also selected are Crusaders teammates Tim Perry, Richie Mo'unga and Jack Goodhue, who played non-Test matches on last year's Vista Northern Tour and are yet to make their Test debuts.

Meanwhile, making a welcome return to the All Blacks are 95-Test cap prop Owen Franks and Hurricanes outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder, who both missed the back half of last year's All Blacks season through injury.

As well as the 33-man squad, two other players will assemble with the squad.

Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman will come in as paternity cover for Nathan Harris, whose partner is expecting a baby during the Steinlager Series; while Blues loose forward Akira Ioane will assemble as well, with the All Blacks selectors wanting to take the opportunity to continue his development at international level.

With Kieran Read injured, the All Blacks selectors have named 96-Test lock Sam Whitelock as captain, with fullback Ben Smith and loose forward Sam Cane named as vice-captains.

Whitelock has captained the team once before, against Wales in the last Test of 2017.

As well as Read, other players not considered for selection due to injury were Asafo Aumua, Dane Coles, Kane Hames, Nepo Laulala, Atu Moli, Patrick Tuipulotu and Israel Dagg.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen said: "Firstly, on behalf of the selectors, All Blacks management and New Zealand Rugby, I'd like to congratulate all those players selected for the Steinlager Series, especially the three new All Blacks.

"It's always a very special time being selected for the All Blacks for the first time and the players and their families can be justifiably proud of all the hard work they have done to reach this point.

"It was a really tough squad to select, more so because there are some very talented players who have missed out, but I'm sure they will get their opportunity in the black jersey in the near future."

Hansen also congratulated Whitelock on his appointment as captain for the series.

"He's one half of the best locking combination in the world and one of the best players on and off the park. He has a cool head under pressure and the support of the players and management.

"In saying that, we're blessed with a number of other leaders in our group and the expectations are that they'll continue to lead both on and off the park in their actions, and in doing so make Sam's job that little bit easier."

In setting the scene for the All Blacks season, Hansen said: "2018 will be about consolidation for us.

"We'll look to continue to grow our player depth and expose more players to our environment and Test rugby, help them improve and enhance their game fundamentals, and in doing so, create consistent, ingrained habits that will hold up under the greatest of pressures, which is Test rugby."

Hansen described the French as "always a dangerous side".

"Whilst they're at the end of their season, many of their players haven't played a lot of rugby through injury, so they'll be a lot fresher than they'd normally be, for this campaign.

"Our preparation will need to be both smart and bone-deep if we're to combat this French team, who'll come with a strong belief and commitment. As history tells us, we'd be very foolish and naïve to underestimate their abilities."

All Blacks squad:

Props: Joe Moody, Owen Franks, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Tim Perry

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Nathan Harris

Locks: Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett

Loose forwards: Sam Cane (vc), Liam Squire, Jordan Taufua, Ardie Savea, Luke Whitelock, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga

Midfielders: Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Ben Smith (vc)

