Damian McKenzie and Stephen Perofeta would be in their rights to feel aggrieved at New Zealand Rugby’s attempts to bring Richie Mo’unga back from Japan, former Crusaders and Fiji utility Nemani Nadolo believes.

Mo’unga, 29, is enjoying his first of three years in Japan, after signing a contract to join League One side Toshiba Brave Lupus following the 2023 World Cup in France.

But, as Scott Robertson prepares to take the reins of the All Blacks later this year, New Zealand Rugby’s head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum revealed to the Rugby Direct Podcast the attempt to bring Mo’unga back early. After their time with the Crusaders, Robertson and Mo’unga share a strong working relationship, notably winning seven Super Rugby titles in as many years together.

Under current selection rules, Mo’unga would not be eligible to play for the All Blacks and reunite with Robertson, unless he returns to New Zealand. However, with Mo’unga’s move to Japan known from mid-2023, this season of Super Rugby Pacific has presented a chance for Kiwi-based first-fives to stake their claim.

Based on current form, McKenzie of the Chiefs and Perofeta of the Blues stand out as the two front-runners, while Brett Cameron of the Hurricanes could also be considered a contender – if picking solely within Aotearoa.

But with the news of the attempts to bring Mo’unga home, Nadolo, who has played in Super Rugby and Japan’s League One, told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine New Zealand-based prospects would be right to be upset by the reports.

“Competition is good competition,” he said. “From a player’s point of view, you’re gutted that it happens. But in saying that, it’s good competition for the All Blacks. It’s just going to give more headaches for Razor to pick his five-eighth.

“Perofeta and McKenzie have been playing really well this year. For me, as a player, I’d probably be annoyed, but it is great competition. New Zealand have always had that problem, over the years. They’ve always had some of the best five-eighths. It’s good competition, but you’d probably be a bit deflated knowing they’re trying to get Richie back.”

Stephen Perofeta is among the best Kiwi-based first-fives. Photo / Getty Images

There are no guarantees Mo’unga will return to New Zealand. The Herald understands his Japanese contract is worth around $2.2 million per season. That kind of money would not be available from New Zealand Rugby alone, barring outside investment.

The main proposition would appear to be reuniting with Robertson in the hope of repeating their Super Rugby success at the highest level.

Having shared a changing room with Mo’unga at the Crusaders, news of his return being sought isn’t surprising for Nadolo.

“Richie’s been doing really well over in Japan, playing for Toshiba,” he said. “He’s a world-class five-eighth, you don’t lose that overnight.

“With what he’s done in the game, particularly in New Zealand rugby, it’s no surprise to see that New Zealand Rugby want to try to bring him back.

“The question is does Richie really want to come? He’s done everything in the game, particularly Super Rugby and the All Blacks.

“Maybe another World Cup might entice him to come back. But in saying that, from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen, he’s really enjoying his time in Japan.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016 and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



