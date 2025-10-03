Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Black Tamaiti Williams misquoted as ‘mouldy Aussie’ in Australian paper

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

All Black Tamaiti Williams was wrongly quoted as being "mouldy" rather than "Māori" in an Australian paper. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

All Black Tamaiti Williams was wrongly quoted as being "mouldy" rather than "Māori" in an Australian paper. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

An Australian paper has been called out after mistakenly quoting All Black Tamaiti Williams as a “mouldy Aussie”.

In an interview with the West Australian before Saturday night’s Bledisloe Cup showdown in Perth, the 25-year-old loosehead prop called himself a “Mozzie”, which is a nickname or a slang term

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save