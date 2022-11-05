Stacey Fluhler scores against France. Photo / Dean Purcell

Kris Shannon rates all the Black Ferns after their thrilling 25-24 victory over France in the Rugby World Cup semifinals.

15. Renee Holmes - 7

Kicked a clearance out on the full to hand France an early opening. Sideline conversion locked up the game just before halftime but missed a penalty she should have made. Stabbed through the well-placed kick that created Tui's try.

14. Ruby Tui - 9

Ruby Tui. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tackled well, won a breakdown turnover and defused a bomb to earn the possession that led to her side's first points. Beat a few tacklers and scored the second try through speed and desire, rounding out a fine all-round match.

13. Stacey Fluhler - 8

Threw one attempted wide pass out of play early on. Beat a few defenders and took up a good position lurking on the left sideline for her try.

12. Theresa Fitzpatrick - 7

Couldn't quite release Tui when a try was an offer. Ran a nice line to collect Cocksedge's pass and score the Ferns' third. Came up with a big hit to snuff out a dangerous late attack.

11. Portia Woodman - 8

Kept quiet in the first half with only a couple of carries but more than made up for that during a busy second, winning turnovers in defence and stretching France in attack.

10. Ruahei Demant - 8

Ruahei Demant. Photo / Dean Purcell

One bruising run knocked over tacklers and put her side on the front foot. Tossed a superb cut-out pass to release Fluhler for the Black Ferns' first try.

9. Kendra Cocksedge - 7

Never chanced her arm in attack but uncorked a few canny box kicks to give her side territory. Set a fast tempo but too eager with one aimless kick downfield after the Ferns had earned a penalty. Laid on the third try.

8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u - 6

Almost scored the first try of the game but was adjudged to have been held up. Suffered a hand injury that saw her forced off at halftime.

7. Sarah Hirini - 8

Did her fair share of defending and did it in inspiring fashion. Industrious and energetic when carrying around the ruck.

6. Alana Bremner - 7

Tackled with force and accuracy but only occasionally involved on the other side of the ball.

5. Chelsea Bremner - 8

Had possession pinched while untidy at the breakdown. Completed plenty of work in the carry while making good ground. Solid at the lineout.

4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos - 9

Conceded a maul penalty that led to the opening try but more than atoned. Showed her pace with one first-half carry and then her power with the next, eventually being held up over the line. Won a lineout steal when France were threatening.

3. Amy Rule - 6

Gave up a scrum penalty that eventually led to the first points of the match, then spilled a short and sharp pass to end a Black Ferns attack when they were in promising position. Part of a strong scrum showing in the second half.

2. Georgia Ponsonby - 5

Pinged for holding on to snuff out one of her side's first attacking opportunities. Too often inaccurate with her lineout throwing and replaced early in the second half.

1. Phillipa Love - 6

Another penalised for not releasing in the tackle, giving France a chance they used to score their second try. Limited involvement around the field and subbed early.

Reserves:

16. Luka Connor - 6 17. Krystal Murray - 8 18. Santo Taumata - 5 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo -N/A 20. Kennedy Simon - 5 21. Ariana Bayler - N/A 22. Hazel Tubic - N/A 23. Ayesha Leti-I’iga - 6