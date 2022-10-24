Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby World Cup: Black Ferns take important step as knockout stages approach

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Maiakawanakaulani Roos has made her mark at every opportunity in the Black Ferns world cup campaign. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Maiakawanakaulani Roos has made her mark at every opportunity in the Black Ferns world cup campaign. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One of the youngest players in the Black Ferns World Cup squad, 21-year-old lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos has emerged as a leader when it comes to setting a platform through physicality.

The Black Ferns physicality in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport