Maiakawanakaulani Roos has made her mark at every opportunity in the Black Ferns world cup campaign. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One of the youngest players in the Black Ferns World Cup squad, 21-year-old lock Maiakawanakaulani Roos has emerged as a leader when it comes to setting a platform through physicality.

The Black Ferns physicality in open play and set pieces, as well as their penalty count, left plenty to be desired in the opening two matches of their campaign.

However, against Scotland on Saturday night, they stepped up with their highest tackling success rate, successfully retaining possession from all of their scrums for the first time this tournament, and significantly reducing their penalty count.

When asked what advice the side had been given in trying to turn things around in that area leading into the game, Roos said it was simple.

"Just smack the crap out of it, but keep it sensible."

After being outmuscled by England and France on their northern tour at the end of 2021, how the Black Ferns would match the physicality of teams from that part of the world was a big talking point; even more so after the collision-heavy encounter between England and France in pool play.

Roos said having the likes of Wales and Scotland in their pool gave them a good taste of the northern hemisphere style of play before they get into the business end of the tournament, and afforded them time to address the areas they needed to shore up before then.

"They're physical, and they love a maul," she said. "Our discipline needs to get better so that they don't have those free kicks to the corners. But I think this week we really improved on your lineout defence, our height and just getting in there and being physical against them. That was a big work-on this week, and I think we showed that.

"We're getting good connections in our pack. Different combos are coming together and I think just our height and our biting down on the mouthguard is getting better, so we'll have a good shot next week again."

Roos, who started the matches against Wales and Scotland over the last fortnight, leading the Black Ferns tackle count in both outings, cleaned out rucks, earned her side extra possessions at the breakdown and stole opposition lineouts in both games.

After both matches, she was singled out by coach Wayne Smith for delivering high-level performances.

"She's an exceptional young athlete," Smith said when asked if Roos' level of play had been exceeding expectations. "I saw her in the gym a while ago; you know those half-swiss balls that you balance on? So, she can balance on one of those and juggle three balls at the same time. She works hard at all elements of her game, and she deserves to play like that."

Among the tough choices Smith faces with his squad for the quarter-finals will be how he utilises his locks, with Roos, Joanah Ngan-Woo, and Chelsea Bremner all putting their hands up for big workloads on game day.

The Black Ferns only selected three locks for their campaign, but how they are best used will be a puzzle Smith and his fellow coaches will wrestle with over the coming week.

For Roos, be it starting or providing impact off the bench, her task is clear.

"I just love being on the field any opportunity that I get. I know all my sisters have my back so I can just go hard wherever I am."