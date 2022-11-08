Black Ferns No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu'u. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns No 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup final with a thumb injury.

Mikaele-Tu’u left the field at halftime in the Black Ferns’ 25-24 win over France in last weekend’s semifinal after hurting her thumb.

Black Ferns assistant coach Wes Clarke confirmed today that she will miss the final against England on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has been a key player this tournament, starting four out of the Black Ferns’ five matches.

Clarke said Mikaele-Tu’u was “gutted” to miss the final.

“She’s not going to be OK. She won’t play,” he said.

“She’s been a big part of our team so far ... She’s a special human so I’m sure she’ll add stuff off the field. Even though she’s only a young player herself, she’s really good at teaching the other players — all of that stuff will continue.

“We’ve got some pretty handy replacements as well.”

Co-captain Kennedy Simon, who replaced Mikaele-Tu’u at halftime against France, and experienced loose forward Charmaine McMenamin are the possible replacements at No 8.

Simon has had limited minutes this tournament after injury struggles throughout the year and only made her World Cup debut in the quarter-final against Wales, playing 29 minutes off the bench.

A start for McMenamin would also be a remarkable story after recovering from a rare spinal injury which required surgery last October.

Clarke said there were no other injury concerns in the squad.

Head coach Wayne Smith will announce the matchday 23 to face England on Thursday.