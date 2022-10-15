Australia takes down Scotland narrowly beating them 14-12. Video / Spark Sport

Lori Cramer kicked the conversion of Ashley Masters' 74th-minute try as Australia rallied from 12-0 down at halftime to beat Scotland 14-12 at the Rugby World Cup.

Bienne Terita also scored a second-half try for Australia who posted their first win in Group A after a first-up loss to New Zealand.

For Scotland it was a second consecutive heart-breaking result after last weekend's 18-15 loss to Wales. Scotland had scored a late try which appeared to have secured a draw but Wales won the match with a penalty five minutes after the fulltime siren.

Again on Saturday, Scotland seemed to have done enough to secure a better result. They led early with a try to hooker Lana Skeldon from a lineout drive.

Scotland then went ahead 12-0 in the 27th minute with a penalty try after Australia collapsed a series of mauls near their goal line. Australia hooker Adiana Talakai was sin-binned for her role in the final offence.

Scotland held Australia scoreless until the 59th minute when Terita scored in an overlap when Australia finally found a way to outflank the Scotland defence.

The Scotland players had defended superbly until that point. They also were exceptional at breakdowns where they secured many turnovers.

The Australia backs looked dangerous at times but moves often broke down because of handling errors or a lack of timely support.

Australia pressed the Scotland line repeatedly in the final moments and finally broke through when, after a scrum, they moved the ball to the left flank, won the ruck quickly and handed to replacement hooker Masters who crashed through tackles to score.

Scotland players were left dejected after their defeat. Photo / Photosport

The match ended on a slightly sour note for Australia when both Masters and Talakai were sent off, Masters for a high tackle and Talakai for a second yellow card offence.

- AP