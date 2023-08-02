Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wallabies’ outlook brighter than All Blacks’ despite indications from Bledisloe Cup - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Eddie Jones found reasons to be optimistic about the Wallabies' performance in Melbourne last weekend. Photo / Photosport

Eddie Jones found reasons to be optimistic about the Wallabies' performance in Melbourne last weekend. Photo / Photosport

Opinion

The Wallabies have limped into Dunedin on the back of three defeats, with the Bledisloe Cup out of reach and the Australian rugby public wondering if maybe it was a giant mistake to axe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport