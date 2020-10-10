Rugby: What to make of Dave Rennie's first Wallabies team ahead of Bledisloe Cup opener v All Blacks

If there's one sure way to announce a new era for a team, it's to completely overhaul the line-up.

That's exactly what Dave Rennie has done, naming his first 23-man squad as Wallabies coach ahead of today's opening Bledisloe Cup test.

The run-on squad features just two players who started the Wallabies' most recent match – a 40-16 humbling against England in the quarter-final of last year's Rugby World Cup. Loose forward and captain Michael Hooper, and dynamic winger Marika Koroibete are the lone survivors in the XV as Rennie mixes youth and experience.

The Wallabies are in an awkward period where one generation is on the way out and the next generation are starting to fight for spots but are yet to be blooded at the top level.

Rennie has avoided the temptation to starting his tenure with all-out youthful exuberance, opting to start experienced duo Nic White and James O'Connor at halfback and first five-eighth respectively, ahead of exciting young stars Tate McDermott and Noah Lolesio - though the latter could get his debut off the bench on Sunday.

Young halfback Tate McDermott will have to wait for his Wallabies debut. Photo: Rugby Australia/Photosport

There will be three players on debut in the starting side in the form of Harry Wilson, Filipo Daugunu and Hunter Paisami, the latter getting his opportunity at the expense of star midfielder Jordan Petaia who was unfit for selection.

There's plenty to take from Rennie's first squad at the helm. He has plenty of exciting young talent on hand, but is not going to rush them into the top side before their time, he's put the onus on those with big game experience will need to step up on the park, and he's making the team his own.

That last point is arguably the most important for a team who, over the past few years, became more and more divided.

A look at the squad shows Rennie's Wallabies will move away from the running-focused attacking plan of Michael Cheika, with Rennie confirming Jake Gordon, who will be playing his second test, got the reserve halfback spot ahead of McDermott due to a superior kicking game. It appears there will be more focus on the kicking and territory game, with a pack full of mobility and strength to back that approach up.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has named his first 23-man squad. Photo: Rugby Australia/Photosport

"I think you'll certainly see a change in how the Wallabies operate from maybe how it's gone in the past," Wallabies defence coach Matt Taylor told rugby.com.au.

"I think you have got to have a balance to your game, you can't be all out defence but you can't be all out attack and no defence. You've got to kick when you need to, run when you need to and it's making those correct decisions on the run.

"Hopefully the public will see what we're all about come the game on Sunday."

Wallabies team for Sunday: James Slipper, Folau Fainga'a, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Matt Philip, Harry Wilson, Michael Hooper, Pete Samu, Nic White, James O'Connor, Marika Koroibete, Matt To'omua, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu, Tom Banks. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Scott Sio, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Rob Valetini, Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Reece Hodge

Wallabies team for RWC quarter-final: Scott Sio, Tolu Latu, Allan Alaalatoa, Izack Rodda, Rory Arnold, David Pocock, Michael Hooper, Isi Naisarani, Will Genia, Christian Lealiifano, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Jordan Petaia, Reece Hodge, Kurtley Beale. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Adam Coleman, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Nic White, Matt To'omua, James O'Connor.