Rugby: What the All Blacks are getting up to in quarantine

The All Blacks have hit day four in quarantine upon their return from Australia, and they're already having to get creative with ways to keep occupied.

The team arrived in Auckland on Sunday following their 38-0 thrashing of Argentina in the Tri Nations.

In a room tour from his quarantine facility, Aaron Smith goes through his top snack picks and entertainment set-up.

"Got me a few treats from Countdown, love me Bites cereal, a few muesli bars, got to have some chocolate and snakes to keep the energy up and my fridge is full of drinks, energy drinks and milk," he said in the video posted to the All Blacks Twitter.

"Got my laptop, books ... most importantly got the PlayStation set up, Assassin's Creed and War Zone, been playing with the boys.

"I'm quite lucky my room is quite big so I got my golf gear set up to practice my chipping and putting."

In a separate video originally posted to Smith's Instagram, he shows off his golf skills with an impressive trick shot.

🏌️‍♂️ Lads got skill! @Te_Nug getting in some trick shots in quarantine. pic.twitter.com/WdVM4bOWsi — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 2, 2020

Teammate Anton Lienert-Brown posted a video when visited by his older brother, Daniel, while Ardie Savea took a snap of his meal, thanking chef Matt Lambert from the Lodge Bar for the delivery.

Anton Lienert-Brown at the visitors fence. Photo / Instagram

Ardie Savea's quarantine meal. Photo / Instagram

Tupou Vaa'i made a call to fans asking for playlist suggestions.

"Need to update my playlist to get through quarantine," he wrote before posting a picture from his workout.

All Blacks newbie Caleb Clarke has been enjoying movies, including the Lion King.

In a video of the opening scene of the movie, Clarke sings along to the classic 'Circle of Life'.

"You're lying to yourself if you don't sing along to this part," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Will Jordan seems to be enjoying some sport, with a video posted of him watching the Canterbury v Wellington Ford Trophy one-day cricket match.

The All Blacks are set to exit quarantine on December 14.