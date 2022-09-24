Ruben Love and Jackson Garden-Bachop celebrate Wellington's Shield success. Photo / photosport.nz

Wellington 34

Waikato 6

After waiting 13 years to get their hands on the Ranfurly Shield, Wellington will keep it safe in the grasp for the summer.

The Lions' first defence since 2009 was far from pretty but aesthetics were the furthest thing from their mind as they produced more than enough quality to ease away from Waikato at Sky Stadium.

Similar to how they seized the Log o' Wood in Hawke's Bay last weekend, this was a victory built on resolute defence. And it was one that not only locked up the Shield but lifted Wellington above their opponents and to the top of their conference with one round to play.

"I'm just stoked," skipper Du'Plessis Kirifi told Sky Sport. "We obviously did a good job last week, but I think if everyone looked forward a week to now, not a lot of people would've picked it to be the way that it was today.

"But we had confidence in ourselves - we knew it was a big challenge, but we really went to work. So I'm proud of the boys, they really got the job done, and for the first time in a long time, the Shield's in Wellington for the summer."

Waikato, unbeaten before last week's late loss to Otago, slipped to second and level with Bay of Plenty, the side they will now face with a home quarter-final on the line.

That will be a decent consolation prize, at least, because Waikato never looked like winning the Shield today.

In a match dominated by defence, kicking and the conditions, only Wellington were able to establish enough attacking continuity to threaten the tryline.

Handling errors were a problem for Waikato, particularly in the first half, as they saw their edge in possession and field position count for nought, going to the sheds down 10-6.

Wellington, whose defence has been the backbone of what is now a six-match winning streak, seemed content to make their tackles and trust they would have the necessary attacking nous when it counted.

That trust was repaid in the only try of the first half, as second five Riley Higgins connected with a couple of offloads to set up Pepesana Patafilo in the corner.

Waikato would have been disappointed with the way they approached the half, guilty of trying to play rugby the wet weather wouldn't allow. And their mood would have soured further when, 10 minutes into the second spell, Pita Anae-Ah Sue was shown a well-earned yellow card for a late no-arms shoulder charge on TJ Perenara.

The extra man didn't change much for Wellington, but the holders were quite happy with the second half following a similar pattern to the first. Especially when, once again, they put together one of the only passages of fine attacking play.

In a move sparked by outstanding young No 8 Peter Lakai, Wellington managed to harness the greasy ball long enough to grab their second try, with Julian Savea eventually laying it on for Connor Garden-Bachop.

The hosts' third was less eye-catching but no less effective, with James O'Reilly finishing off a patient rolling maul, before Ruben Love capped the match and allowed Wellington to celebrate a reign that will continue to 2023.

Wellington 34 (Pepesana Patafilo, Connor Garden-Bachop, James O'Reilly, Ruben Love tries; Aidan Morgan 2 pens, con, Jackson Garden-Bachop 3 cons)

Waikato 6 (Damian McKenzie 2 pens)

Halftime: 10-6