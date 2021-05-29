Rugby: Wallabies star calls for change to Pacific Island eligibility rules

Sekope Kepu scores during a Bledisloe Cup test in 2015. Photosport

Sekope Kepu has added his voice to the growing push for change in rugby's eligibility laws that would allow former international stars to represent their Pacific nations of heritage after satisfying a significant stand-down period.

A host of leading Pacific-eligible players, including former All Blacks Charles Piutau, Steven Luatua, Malakai Fekitoa and Seta Tamanivalu, remain locked out of international rugby as they now ply their trades in Europe.

Hurricanes second five-eighth Ngani Laumape, who has strong Tongan roots, will soon be in the same situation when he joins Paris club Stade Francais after Super Rugby transtasman.

This issue is set to again come firmly back on the agenda as the All Blacks prepare to face Tonga (one test) and Fiji (two) in July in what are expected to be mismatches of epic proportions, partly due to the challenges those Pacific teams face assembling squads amid the global pandemic.

Kepu, the Wallabies centurion who has returned to his Auckland roots and is set to play for Counties Manuaku in this year's national provincial competition, believes it's time eligibility laws changed to pave the way for experienced figures to give back to the Island nations.

"I like the three-year stand down; you serve your time, you're out of the international scene," Kepu told the Herald this week. "Personally I think you should be able to do it. It would be good for the global game.

"Those guys coming in would be able to give back to their parents and heritage more than anything. The calibre of guys that could play for Tonga, Samoa and Fiji would be awesome for the game on a world stage. To have all the best players in the world play at any one time would be something special, especially in the current climate.

"Tonga and Fiji are going to play New Zealand soon and it's going to be difficult for guys who are overseas to come and quarantine and go into MIQ, play and have to do it again on the way back.

"I'm done with international rugby, I've done my time, but for guys that are in their prime like Fekitoa, Piutau, Luatua, all those guys would be great for their nations but on a world stage for everybody in terms of marketing the game and making it more competitive."

Fijian-born former All Blacks wing Joe Rokocoko is among other high-profile figures to throw their weight behind this movement in recent years, telling the Herald in late 2019: "I think the eligibility change is a no-brainer because it makes rugby balanced.

"You see the competitiveness of the Island teams at the World Cup. Imagine the next tournament if everyone is available. In a World Cup tournament you want the best players playing – you want everyone involved.

"I'm not sure who is against it up in the top office but for rugby's sake and for the players' sake it needs to change. I pray they will come up with a solution so the boys can go back to their home countries."

Kepu agrees. He notes the unique circumstances players with Pacific heritage face in following the best opportunities to earn in order to give back to their families, and believes they should not be punished for doing so.

"It will definitely boost those tier two countries we've seen it in rugby league," Kepu said, referring to the Tongan league team that knocked over the Kangaroos and Great Britain after a raft of player transfers two years ago.

"We speak about it all the time, anything can happen. Whether the bigger tier one nations are a bit unsure or on edge about it I'm not sure, but I hope to see it happen one day.

"It's not to take away from the opportunities Australia and New Zealand have given us. For most Pacific Island boys the reason they go away is to try and support their families hence why they go overseas to make better money. There's nothing wrong with that.

"It's not like New Zealand and Australia lack depth. They've got very good systems where players are constantly coming through the ranks.

"When those guys feel like they're done and they can have a three-year stand-down or whatever it might be, they should still be given that opportunity to come back and play for Tonga, Samoa and Fiji."