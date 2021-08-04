Rugby: Wallabies stand down three players ahead of opening Bledisloe Cup test against All Blacks

Marika Koroibete is one of three Wallabies to be stood down for this weekend's test. Photo / Photosport

The Wallabies will be without the services of three star players for the opening Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks this weekend after the trio were caught drinking after hours.

Winger Marika Koroibete, No8 Isi Naisarani and prop Pone Fa'amausili have been ruled out of selection for Saturday night's test at Eden Park, after being caught drinking well beyond an agreed time prior to a training-free day, after the group had dinner and drinks at the team hotel last Saturday night after a full training week.

The Wallabies confirmed the trio had not conducted any illegal behaviour, caused no damage and no complaints were made, they would be stood down as the side look to uphold their internal standards and practices.

"We are building a culture of working hard for each other and being accountable for our actions," Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said in a statement.

"On this occasion, these three players haven't lived up to that and we've taken a very clear stance. Ultimately these three men have paid a big price for their decisions but that's the standard we expect of each other."

The news comes as a blow to the Australian team looking to claim the Bledisloe Cup for the first time since 2002. Koroibete was among the Wallabies' best players in their recent series against France, while Naisarani is a powerhouse at the back of the scrum and was expected to be named in the matchday 23 for Saturday night's encounter. Fa'amausili is yet to make his test debut.