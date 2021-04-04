Rugby: Top 14 club Stade Francais looking to lure All Blacks and Hurricanes midfielder Ngani Laumape offshore - report

Ngani Laumape has had limited chances with the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Ngani Laumape has been linked to a move offshore, with French club Stade Francais believed to be looking at signing the All Blacks and Hurricanes midfielder.

According to a report from French newspaper Midi Olympique, Stade Francais are looking at Laumape as one of a number of options to replace departing centre Gael Fickou for the 2021-22 Top14 season.

Midi Olympique reports the club has established contact with Laumape's representatives and it is believed Laumape would be open to a move.

"The New Zealand centre, who plays for the Hurricanes, would not be opposed to an experiment in France," the report stated.

"On the contrary, anyone with 15 caps for the All Blacks knows he is not a top pick in his country. Remember, for the World Cup in Japan in 2019, coach Steve Hansen had chosen him [in build-up tests] but finally decided to forgo his services just as the official selection was announced. Hansen preferred Sonny Bill Williams, Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue and Anton Lienert-Brown to him.

"Since then, the Hurricanes player has returned to the selection under new coach Ian Foster. He played two Rugby Championship fixtures in October and November, but he could well choose to join Stade Francais next season."

Another option being looked at by the French club is Argentinean centre Santiago Chocobares, who was set to join the Blues for this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa competition, however there were difficulties in bringing the young centre to Auckland and it was ultimately unable to happen.

Laumape has been an impressive exponent for the Hurricanes since moving to the 15-man code in 2016 after a stint with the Warriors in the NRL, and has become known as one of Super Rugby's most damaging ball runners.

Still just 27 years old, many would expect Laumape to have some role to play with the All Blacks during the next World Cup cycle.

However, the logjam of midfield options in New Zealand have seen his opportunities at the international level limited and Stade Francais will be hoping to lure him away.