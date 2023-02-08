Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Super Rugby Aupiki returns to build on Black Ferns’ World Cup success

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Players and coaches mingled with the media at the Super Rugby Aupiki season launch event. Video / NZ Herald

Players and coaches mingled with the media at the Super Rugby Aupiki season launch event. Video / NZ Herald

The end of 2022 saw New Zealand drawn to women’s rugby as the Black Ferns clinched a World Cup title on home soil. Now, Super Rugby Aupiki has the opportunity to continue to build on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport