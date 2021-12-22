Rugby: Spanish Rugby Federation share more information about death of Kiwi rugby player Kawa Leauma

Kawa Leauma played an unofficial game for Spain against Italy in October. Photo / Facebook

The Spanish Rugby Federation have provided more details around the death of Kiwi rugby player Kawa Leauma, revealing "doctors could do nothing to save his life."

The 32-year-old died on Tuesday night after reportedly falling eight metres following Spain's match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam at the weekend and suffering critical injuries. Leauma, part of the Spanish national team, was rushed to hospital and operated on urgently following the fall.

Slight improvement in his situation was reported on Monday (NZ time), however his condition worsened over the next 24 hours and he was operated on again. However, the Federation said his brain injuries had become irreversible.

"(He) died in the company of the manager of the Spanish XV team, José Manuel Pérez Corchado, better known to all as Sevi, as well as (via phone) by some members of His family, including his wife, who was traveling to Amsterdam and asked to make the sad news public only when she authorised it," the Federation said in its obituary for Leauma.

The 32-year-old forward had been plying his trade in Spain since 2018 after playing for several clubs around Auckland, and was part of the Spanish national team having qualified through his three years of residency in the country.

Leauma was in the squad ahead of their clash with the Netherlands on Sunday and had been hoping to make his official debut in the World Cup qualifying game, won 52-7 by Spain, however the Federation said some doubts arose over his eligibility at the last minute and he was withdrawn from the matchday squad. He had made one unofficial appearance for Spain against Italy in October.

"Kawa was a person who made himself loved," the Federation said.

"Kawa will always be a Lion and honouring his memory will be an incentive for all his teammates in the goal of being at the 2023 World Cup in France.

"Rest in peace, Kawa. You will always be one of us."