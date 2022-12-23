Eddie Jones and Sir Steve Hansen will coach against one another again in May. Photo / Getty Images

Sir Steve Hansen was surprised to see England part ways with coach Eddie Jones ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Jones coached England for seven years from 2015, leading the side as they eliminated the All Blacks in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup in Japan. Earlier this month, he was relieved of his post following England’s worst season since 2008, winning six games, losing five and drawing one. He left having won 73 per cent of his games in charge.

Hansen, who will lead a World XV against Jones’ Barbarians at Twickenham in May, said the timing of Jones’ dismissal came as a shock.

“It was pretty surprising that they would replace him now, when all along Eddie’s been saying ‘look, this is what we’re building for’,” Hansen said.

“He’s been their most successful coach in history. Some might say that Clive [Woodward] is because he won a World Cup — however, the record speaks for itself, doesn’t it?

“I know Eddie had a big focus on the World Cup and that’s probably what in the end cost him, because he didn’t have such a good autumn and people were frustrated by that.”

While there had been suggestions Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was in the mix to replace Jones, Englishman Steve Borthwick was hired as Jones’ successor.

The match between Jones’ Barbarians and Hansen’s World XV will be the first time the World XV have fielded a team in five years, and will be the first time the two coaches clash since the 2019 semifinal.

“You relish every chance to go against Eddie,” Hansen said. “We’ve known each other for a long, long time and he’s a good rugby man.

“With Eddie, you’ve got to expect the unexpected, because one of his great attributes is his ability to analyse the opposition and set traps for them. He’s a great planner, that’s why he’s been so successful with so many sides in different World Cups, having won one with South Africa.”

It will also be Hansen’s first match as head coach since his time as All Blacks coach ended, and the 62-year-old says it is unlikely he’ll be drawn back into a full-time head coaching role.

“You do miss the camaraderie of leading a team, and the big occasions like playing at places like Twickenham, so you never say never, but it would have to be a pretty amazing opportunity.

“I owe my family a lot of time. They sacrificed a lot over a long period of time. So, you never say never, but we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Hansen is hopeful his World XV team will be able to showcase some players who will go on to star in the World Cup later in the year.

"The Rugby World Cup will be firmly on the horizon when this match comes around, and we hope we can showcase many of the players who will go on to be stars of the tournament in France."












