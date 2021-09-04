Rugby sevens: New Zealand and Australia legs of 2022 world sevens series cancelled

Beauden Barrett talks working towards being his best and life away from home. Video / Supplied

The New Zealand leg of the world sevens series will not take place again in 2022 due to ongoing challenges with Covid-19.

The series schedule is due to be unveiled by World Rugby later this month, but will not feature stops in Hamilton or the Australian leg in Sydney following consultation with World Rugby, the host unions, and their respective partners.

New Zealand Rugby general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said it was disappointing for players, fans, and event partners, but unavoidable when Covid-19 factors were considered.

"This is particularly tough for our Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens teams following their success at the Tokyo Olympics and for all our of the stakeholders who have made the Hamilton tournament a highlight of the sporting calendar.

"The major obstacle to hosting the tournament in New Zealand next year was bringing 26 teams into the country through MIQ. We understand the Government's MIQ priority to keep our borders safe and we accept the scale of our requirements weren't possible."

Etene Nanai-Seturo in action for the All Blacks Sevens. Photo / Photosport

It's the second season in a row the New Zealand and Australian legs have been cancelled.

Although several tournaments will resume in 2021, the Olympic gold medal-winning Black Ferns Sevens and silver medallists All Blacks Sevens will not be travelling to those events due to current travel restrictions in place.

The 2021 series will be a shortened affair, with the men's series playing out this month in Canada with legs Vancouver and Edmonton. The 2021 series title will be awarded following the Edmonton event. South Africa and the United States shape up as the favourites, with New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and England among the teams not playing. While England won't be there, a Great Britain team will feature.

A fast-four women's tournament will run alongside the two men's events.

While the full 2022 schedule will be released later this month, World Rugby confirmed it would begin in Dubai in November.

"The truly global nature of the Series has made it difficult to plan with certainty in this uniquely challenging time as the ongoing and dynamic impacts and travel restrictions associated with the Covid-19 pandemic continue to present a challenge to all stakeholders," World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said.

"We now look ahead to the return of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series with upcoming events in Canada and Dubai ahead of what promises to be a very busy and exciting year for the sport in 2022 with the Series followed by the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and climaxing with Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town."