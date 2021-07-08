Rugby: 'Our intention is to put them under pressure' - Fiji coach Vern Cotter confident ahead of All Blacks clash

All Black Codie Taylor joins us in the studio ahead of his game against Fiji this weekend. Video / NZ Herald

Fiji coach Vern Cotter believes his side will be able to put pressure on what is a fairly experimental All Blacks team in Saturday's test in Dunedin.

The Flying Fijians will be missing three key players – Rebels halfback Frank Lomani, Reds No 9 Moses Sorovi and first five-eighth Teti Tela – against the All Blacks due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Australia preventing them from travelling to New Zealand.

It means inexperienced halfback Simione Kuruvoli will be starting in just his second test at No 9, charged with the unenviable task of lining up against new All Blacks captain Aaron Smith.

However, the Kiwi-born Cotter says Fiji will be going into the test confident with the hopes of putting an unsettled All Blacks side under pressure.

"We haven't got all our team, but we've got a team that's confident to play the All Blacks," he said.

"They had a good run against Tonga last week so they're better off for it. They're trying a few new combinations. Brodie Retallick is coming into lock and he's locking with [Patrick] Tuipulotu.

Vern Cotter. Photo / Getty

Another aspect of Saturday's test that will give Fiji confidence is the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, which will keep playing conditions dry and suited to the visitors' famous style of running rugby.

"It's cold in Dunedin, but we will be under cover," Cotter said. "It will be a dry ball – it suits us. We're going to play Fijian rugby. We're going to play the rugby that suits us; that we're good at. We're not going to play somebody else's rugby, we're going to play our rugby."

Regardless of the result on Saturday, Cotter says he hopes the team plays well for fans back home, with the Pacific Island nation continuing to be rocked by Covid-19.

"We've been happy with the preparation. It hasn't been ideal, but when we see what's happening in Fiji, we just want to play and play well and hopefully that would lift spirits on the island."

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu, Eroni Sau, Waisea Nayacalevu, Levani Botia (c), Nemani Nadolo, Ben Volavola, Simione Kuruvoli, Albert Tuisue, Mesulame Kunavula, Johnny Dyer, Leone Nakarawa, Temo Mayanavanua, Mesake Doge, Samuel Matavesi, Peni Ravai

Reserves: Peni Narisia, Haereiti Hetet, Leeroy Atalifo, Tevita Ratuva, Peceli Yato, Setareki Tuicuvu, Eneriko Buliruarua, Manasa Mataele.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, George Bridge, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith (c), Hoskins Sotutu, Ethan Blackaddder, Shannon Frizell, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Finlay Christie, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan.