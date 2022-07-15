Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Opportunity beckons for Black Ferns hopefuls as Farah Palmer Cup kicks off

3 minutes to read
Canterbury will feature several Black Ferns in their Farah Palmer Cup squad this season. Photo / Photosport

Canterbury will feature several Black Ferns in their Farah Palmer Cup squad this season. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

The need for game time will see Black Ferns hopefuls turn out in droves for the Farah Palmer Cup season, with players looking to press their case for higher honours later in the year.

With

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.