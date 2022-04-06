Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Off-contract Kiwi star Damian McKenzie discusses playing future

3 minutes to read
Damian McKenzie is currently playing for the Suntory Sungoliath in Japan Rugby League One. Photo / Getty Images

Damian McKenzie is currently playing for the Suntory Sungoliath in Japan Rugby League One. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Damian McKenzie has hinted at a return to New Zealand next season, but has not yet closed the door on exploring further options offshore.

The All Blacks playmaker is playing in the Japan Rugby League

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.