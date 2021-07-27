Rugby: NZ's Greatest XV - What is the All Blacks' best ever front row?

New Zealand's Greatest XV: The Front Row. Video / Sky Sport

"To be the best that you can be, it has to be the most important thing in your life," says Sean Fitzpatrick. "And as All Blacks, we like making sacrifices because we play for the greatest club in the world."

The All Blacks legend, perhaps the greatest hooker to ever wear the jersey, is describing what makes a great All Black.

That's the question that will be answered over the next few weeks on Sky Sport's Breakdown as Kiwi rugby fans get the chance to vote for New Zealand's Greatest XV.

The brainchild of Sir John Kirwan and Sir Graham Henry, the Greatest XV will identify, through public vote, the 15 greatest All Blacks of all time, as well as a captain, coach and bench.

Over eight weeks, Sky Sport have assembled a voting panel of experts – rugby commentators Grant Nisbett, Ken Laban and Rikki Swannell, as well as NZME journalist Phil Gifford – to discuss and debate the best ever All Blacks team, and ultimately give fans the opportunity to vote for who they believe should make the Greatest XV in each position.

The winners of the vote from the panel and the public will be revealed every Monday at 8.30pm on the Breakdown on Sky Sport 1, culminating in a gala event celebrating the winners in September.

First up for voting: the front row.

Loosehead prop

Wilson Whineray (32 tests from 1957-1965)

Tony Woodcock (118 tests from 2002-2015)

Craig Dowd (60 tests from 1993-2000)

Steve McDowall (46 tests from 1985-1992)

Hooker

Ron Hemi (16 tests from 1953-1959)

Sean Fitzpatrick (92 from 1986-1997)

Keven Mealamu (132 tests from 2002-2015)

Dane Coles (74 tests from 2012-present)

Tighthead prop

Kevin Skinner (20 tests from 1949-1956)

Ken Gray (24 tests from 1963-1969)

Olo Brown (56 tests from 1992-1998)

Owen Franks (108 tests from 2009-2019)

Next week, the front row winners will be revealed and the panel will debate the greatest locks.

Watch NZ's Greatest XV on the Breakdown on Sky Sport 1 every Monday at 8.30pm or catch up on nzherald.co.nz/sport every Tuesday.