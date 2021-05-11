Rugby: New dates confirmed for 2022 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

Black Ferns perform the haka. Photo / Photosport

The new dates have been confirmed for the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Black Ferns will attempt to defend their 2017 title next year with the tournament now taking place from October 8 to November 12.

The tournament window will be extended from 35 to 43 days resulting in all teams having a minimum of five rest days between matches. This aligns with the approach recently approved for the men's competition.

The extension of the tournament window, also allows for a revamped tournament format that will see all matches take place on Saturdays and Sundays, with no overlap, meaning fans will not miss a moment of the first women's edition of a Rugby World Cup to be hosted in the southern hemisphere.

With the tournament starting later in the year, players and fans will benefit from warmer weather and longer daylight hours. The pool phase will be played on the weekends of 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23 October, 2022 at Eden Park, Northlands Events Centre in Whangārei and Waitakere Stadium.

The quarter-finals will take place on 29-30 October followed by semi-finals on Saturday, 5 November. The bronze final and RWC 2021 final will be played on Saturday, 12 November, with Eden Park set to create history by becoming the first stadium to host both the men's and women's Rugby World Cup finals.

A detailed match schedule and broadcast timings will be announced at a later date.

"We are fully committed to accelerating the women's game at all levels and while the postponement was disappointing for everyone, it has provided the unique opportunity to review every aspect of the event to ensure it is the best it can be for the players, fans around the world and the wonderful and enthusiastic New Zealanders," World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said.

"Longer rest periods between matches for all teams is further commitment to delivering comprehensive player welfare standards at RWC 2021."