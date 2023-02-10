Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: New Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting looking to keep ball rolling after 2022 World Cup success

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Black Ferns Director of Rugby on the Black Ferns. Video / Black Ferns

Black Ferns Director of Rugby on the Black Ferns. Video / Black Ferns

Allan Bunting has his sights set on the future.

Confirmed as Wayne Smith’s successor as the Black Ferns director of rugby yesterday, Bunting takes the reins looking ahead to the World Cup in three years’

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport