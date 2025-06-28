Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / League

Wellington league player Ben Stowers determined to walk again after life-changing injury

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Ben Stowers. Photo / Supplied

Ben Stowers. Photo / Supplied

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lying on the ground, unable to move and feeling his neck crack every time he tried, Ben Stowers had no idea his life was about to change forever.

Moments earlier the Wellington local was doing what he loved, playing rugby league for the Porirua Vikings as their pre-season clash

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from League

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from League