Since that afternoon on March 22 he’s been based in Christchurch, initially in the intensive care unit where he underwent surgery before being transferred to the Burwood Spinal Unit.

“When I first initially hit the ground, I tried to move my body and I couldn’t move, I couldn’t feel or move anything below my neck,” Stowers told the Herald..

“My teammates were trying to talk to me to keep me awake, I started getting short of breath, but I could feel my neck crackling every time I tried to move it.

Ben Stowers while playing for the Porirua Vikings. Photo / Supplied

“It was more of a shock and a lot of things going through my head like questions to myself and initially I was like, ‘I’ve got work tonight’. And they were like, ‘Don’t worry about work’.”

His partner, Peta Manava, whose brother plays on the same team, was on the sidelines, unaware it was Stowers injured on the ground.

When the crowd of people surrounding him moved, she noticed it was her partner. .

“Every time he usually gets knocked down, he gets back up and keeps playing, but this time he didn’t,” said Manava.

“I waited for a few minutes and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s still going to get up’.

“My cousin’s mother-in-law came over and said I should go check on him and when I did, I just froze, I didn’t know what to do.”

Four months have passed since the ill-fated tackle and Stowers now faces at least two more months in the spinal unit before there is any chance of reuniting with his family in Porirua.

Initially, he lost all movement and sensation from his neck, but since undergoing rehab he’s gained back feeling and some movement – mostly from the waist up – but remains limited in what he can do.

Late August has been pencilled in as the date he can return home, although that could change depending on how recovery goes.

Being a family man, Stowers acknowledges it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been real tough,” said Stowers. “I’ve been missing family a lot.

“I have my down moments nearly every night, especially when I first got injured. I was fearing the worst, but I always told myself that I could do it, fight through it.

“Coming into Burwood, I wasn’t really in a right mind space, if anything, but noticing and seeing other people with spinal injuries kind of humbled me and motivated me as well in a good way.”

Manava has been making regular trips down to see Stowers, and while the time they have together is nice, she can’t wait to get him home.

“Seeing him in ICU when I first had arrived, my heart broke,” said Manava.

Ben Stowers has been in Christchurch since the accident. Photo / Supplied

“I’ve never seen him like this before. All the tubes in his mouth and I actually didn’t think his accident was that bad until we had seen him in ICU.

“The nurses and the care team here has been so amazing that it’s allowed me to relax a bit, and it’s lifted a big weight off my shoulders just knowing that the team is just looking after Ben so well.”

There is still a long way to go, but there is hope Stowers will be able to walk one day, although he is realistic about his chances.

“They haven’t cut out that option, so I’m not going give up on it, but in reality, I have to accept that it may not be an option,” said Stowers.

Both Stowers and Manava have been blown away by the support of the Porirua community, who have set up a Givealittle page to help with recovery.

Wellington Rugby League said a comprehensive injury incident report was completed by the referee, who found the tackle wasn’t dangerous, reckless or illegal.

“This was conferred with the touch judge and with the coaches of both teams,” said their statement. “The tackle was a result of a high-speed collision.

“Because of this, no action was taken to sanction the player who made the tackle. Immediate medical attention was provided for Ben and emergency services arrived soon after the incident occurred.

“No complaints have been received regarding this incident. We are confident that all proper processes were followed, and the investigation of this incident was thorough.”

Despite everything, Stowers still loves the game, and enjoys watching the Canberra Raiders, who currently sit second on the NRL ladder.

When he gets the chance, Stowers wants the chance to share his story and spread awareness about spinal injuries and being in a wheelchair.

Peta Manava and Ben Stowers. Photo / Supplied

Manava says she’s proud of how far her partner has come.

“I still see him as the positive, happy, smiley Ben. I look past his wheelchair,” said Manava.

“He’s still the same person with the injury. So I think that’s probably what’s inspiring.

“It’s just seeing everyone keeping positive and that motivates everyone else to keep pushing in their journey and getting to their goals that they want.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.