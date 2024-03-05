Warriors coach Andrew Webster was joined by players Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Chanel Harris-Tavita. Video / Ben Dickens / NZ Herald

After an impressive 2023 NRL season, the Warriors kick off this year’s campaign against the Cronulla Sharks at Go Media Stadium in Auckland on March 8.

Their final regular season match is against the Sharks in Sydney during round 26, with the Warriors having a bye during round 27.

Warriors NRL season fixtures:

Round 1 v Sharks, Go Media Stadium, March 8, 8pm.

Round 2 @ Storm, AAMI Park, March 16, 9.35pm

Round 3 v Raiders, Christchurch, March 22, 8pm.

Round 4 v Knights, Go Media Stadium, March 31, 6.05pm.

Round 5 @ Rabbitohs, Accor Stadium, April 6, 5pm.

Round 6 v Sea Eagles, Go Media Stadium, April 13, 5pm.

Round 7 @ Dragons, WIN Stadium, April 19, 8pm.

Round 8 v Titans, Go Media Stadium, April 25, 4pm.

Round 9 @ Knights, McDonald Jones Stadium, May 5, 4pm.

Round 10 @ Roosters, Allianz Stadium, May 12, 4pm.

Round 11 v Panthers, Suncorp Stadium, May 19, 3.50pm (Magic Round).

Round 12 v Dolphins, Go Media Stadium, May 26, 6.05pm.

Round 13 BYE

Round 14 @ Cowboys, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, June 8, 7.30pm.

Round 15 v Storm, Go Media Stadium, June 15, 7.30pm.

Round 16 @ Titans, Cbus Super Stadium, June 22, 5pm.

Round 17 v Broncos, Go Media Stadium, June 29, 5pm.

Round 18 @ Bulldogs, Accor Stadium, July 6, 5pm.

Round 19 @ BYE

Round 20 @ Raiders, GIO Stadium, July 19, 10pm.

Round 21 v Tigers, Go Media Stadium, July 26, 8pm.

Round 22 v Eels, Go Media Stadium, August 2, 8pm.

Round 23 @ Dolphins, Suncorp Stadium, August 11, 4pm.

Round 24 @ Sea Eagles, 4 Pines Park, August 16, 8pm.

Round 25 v Bulldogs, Go Media Stadium, August 23, 8pm.

Round 26 @ Sharks, PointsBet Stadium, August 31, 9.35pm.

Round 27 BYE

State of Origin dates

Origin I (June 5): Bye before, Cowboys on June 8

Origin II (June 26): Titans on June 22, Broncos on June 29

Origin III (July 17): Bye before, Raiders on July 19