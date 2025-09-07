Follow the action as the Warriors Women host the Broncos Women in Hamilton.

The Warriors Women remain in the hunt for the NRLW playoffs, however they will need to win both of their remaining games and have other results go their way.

This afternoon, they host the second-placed Brisbane Broncos as they look to bounce back from three losses in a row.

The Warriors will welcome back wing Lavinia Tauhalaliku from concussion, with Matekino Gray returning from suspension to start at prop.

Other changes see Capri Paekau start at hooker, with Lydia Turua-Quedley moving to the interchange, alongside Harata Butler, Ivana Lauitiiti and Ashlee Matapo.

Prop Metanoia Fotu-Moala has been ruled out with a hamstring issue, which sees Lavinia Kitai start.

Warriors: 1. Apii Nicholls (c), 2. Tyra Wetere, 3. Payton Takimoana, 4. Paris Pickering, 5. Lavinia Tauhalaliku 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Emmanita Paki, 10. Matekino Gray, 9. Capri Paekau, 16. Lavinia Kitai, 11. Maarire Puketapu, 12. Shakira Baker, 13. Kaiyah Atai.

Interchange: 14. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 15. Harata Butler, 17. Ivana Lauitiiti, 23. Ashlee Matapo, 18. Avery-Rose Carmont (18th player).

Broncos: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Kerri Johnson, 3. Mele Hufanga, 4. Shenae Ciesiolka, 5. Hayley Maddick, 6. Gayle Broughton, 7. Ali Brigginshaw (c), 8. Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala, 9. Jada Ferguson, 10. Brianna Clark, 11. Lauren Dam, 12. Romy Teitzel, 13. Keilee Joseph.

Interchange: 14. Shalom Sauaso, 15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 16. Azalleyah Maaka, 17. Reegan Hicks, 18. Skyla Adams (18th player).