Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors. New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights, round 4 of the 2024 NRL Premiership at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday 31 March 2024. Photo by Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Warriors. New Zealand Warriors v Newcastle Knights, round 4 of the 2024 NRL Premiership at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday 31 March 2024. Photo by Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

The Warriors appear to have been dealt another injury blow, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reportedly out of Sunday’s clash against the Sydney Roosters with a hamstring issue.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Tuivasa-Sheck suffered the injury at training on Friday, and will miss Sunday’s round 10 encounter at the very least.

Should the 30-year-old fail to prove his fitness in time, Adam Pompey would likely slot into the centres, after being named on the interchange bench in the No 17 jersey earlier in the week.

The Herald have approached the Warriors for comment on Tuivasa-Sheck’s injury.

Tuivasa-Sheck’s absence would only add to a casualty ward starting to overflow, with fellow names Marata Niukore (foot), Kurt Capewell (calf), Chanel Harris-Tavita (calf), Luke Metcalf (leg) and Demetric Sifakula (knee) all unavailable.

Losing Tuivasa-Sheck, a former Dally M medal winner, could not come at a worse time for Andrew Webster’s side.

The Warriors are winless in their last four matches, with three straight defeats and a draw against the Manly Sea Eagles leaving them winless since the start of April.

What’s more, their next three fixtures come against the Roosters, reigning premiers the Penrith Panthers, and the high-flying Dolphins - all three of whom occupy top eight positions at the start of round 10.

The Kiwi club currently sit 14th on the ladder after their first nine matches of 2024, three points adrift of the NRL’s top eight and finals contention.