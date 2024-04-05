Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

The Warriors have been further hit by injuries ahead of their clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Marata Niukore joining the list of players unavailable for the clash.

Watene-Zelezniak (hamstring) and Niukore (foot) join Kurt Capewell (concussion protocols) and Luke Metcalf (broken tibia) as this week’s new additions to the Warriors’ casualty ward, with Adam Pompey and Bunty Afoa moving into the starting side on Saturday evening in Sydney. Pompey will come straight onto the wing in place of Watene-Zelezniak, while Niukore’s absence sees Mitchell Barnett shift into the second row with Afoa at prop.

Chanel Harris-Tavita joins the bench, Dylan Walker remains absent after suffering an ankle injury before the victory over the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, however, remains on track to make his first appearance of the 2024 NRL season.

The 28-year-old fullback has been absent after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season. Both Taine Tuaupiki and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck have deputised in the No 1 jersey through the opening four rounds, but Tuivasa-Sheck will shift back into the centres after an impressive run at the back in last weekend’s win over the Knights.

Te Maire Martin comes into the side for Metcalf in what will be his first appearance of the season. With Metcalf expected to miss most of the season, the veteran could see more time with the No 6 on his back should he perform well.

Warriors team to face South Sydney Rabbitohs (kickoff 5pm Saturday at Accor Stadium, Sydney)

Warriors 1-13: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Marcelo Montoya, Rocco Berry, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Adam Pompey, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Bunty Afoa, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Tohu Harris (c).

Interchange (from): Freddy Lussick, Tom Ale, Jazz Tevaga, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Jacob Laban, Ali Leiataua.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 1-13: Latrell Mitchell, Izaac Tu’itupou Thompson, Jack Wighton, Isaiah Tass, Taane Milne, Cody Walker, Dean Hawkins, Tevita Tatola, Damien Cook, Thomas Burgess, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jacob Host, Cameron Murray (c).

Interchange (from): Michael Chee Kam, Tallis Duncan, Sean Keppie, Davvy Moalo, Peter Mamouzelos, Lachlan Ilias.