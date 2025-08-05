Prop Demitric Vaimauga, who also missed the loss to the Dolphins, has been named on the interchange, replacing Jacob Laban, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a broken leg.
Laban was on the wrong end of a hip-drop tackle at the weekend and the culprit, Felise Kaufusi, has been slapped with a two-match ban.
Hooker Wayde Egan has overcome his head knock but Webster is using the match to help the 28-year-old rest a persistent shoulder injury.
That gives Samuel Healey a start in the No 9 jersey for his fourth NRL appearance.
For the Bulldogs, Lachlan Gavlin has been named at halfback despite fracturing his hand in their 28-14 loss to the Wests Tigers.
The Warriors have lost four of their past six matches, including the last two, but still sit fourth in the NRL standings.
The Bulldogs beat the Warriors twice last season, a golden point 13-12 thriller in Sydney and a 34-18 win in Auckland.
Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed Ed Kosi will leave at the end of the season, having signed a two-year deal with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
Kosi has made 36 NRL appearances since making his debut in 2021, including four this season.
That leaves props Bunty Afoa and Tom Ale, centre Morgan Harper and utility Te Maire Martin as the only unassigned players beyond this season.
Warriors team: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Marata Niukore, 9. Samuel Healey, 10. Jackson Ford, 11. Leka Halasima, 12. Kurt Capewell (c), 13. Erin Clark.
Interchange (from): 14. Te Maire Martin, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 18. Freddy Lussick, 21. Edward Kosi, 22. Kayliss Fatialofa, 23. James Fisher-Harris, 25. Bunty Afoa
