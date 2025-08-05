Nathan Limm and Michael Burgess of the Big League Podcast look back at the Warriors' loss to the Dolphins.

The Warriors welcome back five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita for Saturday’s crucial NRL clash with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, while co-captain James Fisher-Harris is a chance of returning after being named on the extended bench.

Both players missed last week’s 20-18 loss to the Dolphins with calf injuries but have been named in the Warriors squad as the side looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

Harris-Tavita slots straight back into the starting side in the halves alongside Tanah Boyd, although coach Andrew Webster said he’s unsure whether the 26-year-old will be fit in time.

Te Maire Martin is on the interchange bench at the expense of Freddy Lussick.

Webster has made just the one change to his run-on 13, with Taine Tuaupiki retained at fullback and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad at centre.