Shaun Johnson runs toward the line against the Sharks. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Webster, Tohu Harris and Shaun Johnson explain what went wrong against the Sharks at Mt Smart Stadium. All three deny the occasion overawed the group, and point to discipline and absorbing pressure as key issues.

Nathan Limm and Michael Burgess unpack that flat second half and which players let themselves down in round one. The duo take a look at the Melbourne Storm and how the Warriors might be able to leave the graveyard of AAMI Park with a victory.