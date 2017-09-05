Adam Blair leads the Broncos out. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Finally, some positive news from the Warriors. After a disastrous season, the club look to have boosted their roster for next season with the signing of two Kiwis. Brisbane Broncos' prop Adam Blair, 31, is set to come home to finish his NRL career.

The Herald understands the Kiwis captain has agreed terms with the Warriors, and will be part of their roster in 2018 and beyond.

It's believed the Auckland-based NRL team have also snared Cronulla utility back Gerard Beale, with sources close to the club confirming it is a "done deal".

Beale, who is off contract with the defending premiers at the end of this season, has a long association with Warriors' coach Stephen Kearney.

The Warriors have targeted Blair since the start of this season, but their efforts accelerated after Broncos coach Wayne Bennett gave the 41-test Kiwi permission to talk to other clubs.

Brisbane are willing to release the 31-year-old from the final year of his contract, and Auckland has always held appeal for Blair. He'll gain the security of a longer term deal (believed to be at least three years), as well as a chance to reunite with Kearney, who he worked with at the Storm and the Broncos, aside from almost a decade with the national team.

The signing of the Kiwis' captain is not without risk, as he is in his 12th season of first grade and is entering the twilight of his career. But the Warriors have nowhere left to turn and the biggest risk is not to take one.

Blair was first spotted by the Warriors in the early 2000s, as a talented teenager playing in Whangarei.

Blair was invited to join the Warriors development squad but was already being tracked by the Storm, and elected to go to Melbourne, where he played in three grand finals, winning the 2009 decider (though the title was later annulled by the NRL due to salary cap breaches).

The Warriors also made a play for Blair earlier this decade, before he extended his deal at the Broncos.

Blair, who could captain the Broncos in Friday's semifinal against the Roosters, has averaged 50 minutes, 21 tackles and 74 running metres in 24 matches this season.

The 27-year-old Beale, who has also played with the Broncos and Dragons during his career, offers versatility as he can cover all positions across the outside backs. He has played 161 NRL games.

Beale has made 20 appearances for the Sharks this year, averaging almost 100 running metres per game.