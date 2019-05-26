Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / League

Thousands of children suffer head injuries from sport

Amy Wiggins
By
5 mins to read
Amber, pink headgear, and Declan Albrecht, red headgear, make a tackle in a game for the Pikiao Under 8 team. Photo / Supplied

Amber, pink headgear, and Declan Albrecht, red headgear, make a tackle in a game for the Pikiao Under 8 team. Photo / Supplied

About a sixth of head and face injuries sustained while playing rugby or netball were to children 12 and under, new figures show.

The data - which doesn't include professional athletes - comes on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from League