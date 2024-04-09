Taylan May of the Panthers. Photo / Getty Images

Penrith Panthers centre Taylan May has unveiled a new tattoo which should ensure defenders won’t forget his name when he comes running at them on the field.

The Samoan international has got his surname inked in big block letters across his neck, to go with two other tattoos he already has on his face. May has “Pain” tattooed underneath his right eye along with a broken heart under his left.

He shared the new tattoo on his Instagram account after getting the new feature done in Sydney.

Culture Ink is a popular spot for NRL players, although the neck tattoo is possibly not an option for Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

The Panthers have a week off this week, giving May a few extra days to heal before showing off the new ink next weekend against the Wests Tigers.

Culture Ink in Sydney is a popular spot for NRL players. Instagram / Culture Ink