Jackson Topine tackles Taane Milne of the South Sydney Rabbitohs. Photo / Getty Images

A Kiwi-born NRL hopeful has reportedly launched a $4 million lawsuit against the Canterbury Bulldogs, over what he’s described as “unlawful corporal punishment”.

Auckland-born Jackson Topine, 22, played 16 games for the Bulldogs between 2021 and 2023.

On Tuesday, the Australian reported Topine’s legal team had lodged a seven-figure lawsuit in the New South Wales Supreme Court, claiming he was subject to “assault” and “humiliation”.

After showing up late to team training in July 2023, Topine is alleged to have been forced to wrestle every member of the Bulldogs’ squad, in a move instigated by Travis Touma, the team’s head of performance.

In 2023, an unnamed Bulldogs player took mental health leave, with that player now understood to be Topine.

Topine is listed in the Bulldogs’ top 30 contracted players for 2024, but has not represented the club at any level so far this year.

“Each player in the Bulldogs roster, who were the plaintiff’s opponents in wrestling match-ups, possessed high levels of fitness and strength,” court documents obtained by the Australian say.

“[Touma] directed [Topine’s] opponents in the wrestling match-ups not to reduce intensity by saying words to the following effect: ‘Don’t let him up if he’s down. Jump on him straight away.’”

The Bulldogs have denied all allegations put forward in the report.