Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad against the Sea Eagles. Photo / Photosport

After making it clear he does not want the Warriors’ No 1 jersey, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had the best seat in the house to watch the man he believes is the best in the NRL.

Last weekend, as the Warriors played out a 22-22 stalemate against the Manly Sea Eagles, the Kiwi club arguably had as close to its strongest possible backline available.

Only Luke Metcalf (broken leg) was unavailable, even if his spot was filled by a test-quality five-eighth in Te Maire Martin.

For the first time, though, fans were treated to the sight of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in his preferred position at fullback, while Tuivasa-Sheck slotted in on the left edge at centre.

Since his re-signing with the club in mid-2023, Tuivasa-Sheck has been subject to calls for him to return to fullback - where he made his name in the NRL in stints with the Warriors and Sydney Roosters before moving to rugby union.

Both Tuivasa-Sheck and coach Andrew Webster have repeatedly emphasised Nicoll-Klokstad will be the Warriors’ first-choice fullback.

However, when Nicoll-Klokstad picked up a hamstring injury, and second-choice Taine Tuaupiki suffered a concussion in a win over the Canberra Raiders, Tuivasa-Sheck returned to No 1 with aplomb against the Newcastle Knights.

On Saturday, though, Nicoll-Klokstad showed his worth and more.

In 90 minutes - accounting for golden point - Nicoll-Klokstad ran for a game-high 346m, made one linebreak, and eight tackle breaks, as the Warriors came back from 16-0 down to earn a valuable point.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had a strong outing at fullback against the Newcastle Knights. Photo / Photosport

That display, on top of what Nicoll-Klokstad has shown at both the Warriors and Raiders, backs up what Tuivasa-Sheck already knew about his teammate.

“I believe in him, I believe in him so much,” Tuivasa-Sheck said. “He’s probably the best fullback going around in our game.”

After a frustrating three-year stint in rugby union, Tuivasa-Sheck has enjoyed a strong return to the 13-man code.

Already, he’s played every available minute of the Warriors’ season, and had to cover fullback and the wing while trying to learn how to play centre.

But even now as a jack of all trades in the backline, Tuivasa-Sheck wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s been interesting,” he said.

“But I’ve just got to put my hand up for the job. We’ve got such a stacked team, I’ve always got to try and earn my spot.

“Wherever I’m called, I’ve got to try and adjust my body. That’s the biggest thing, trying to adjust my body and my game fitness.”

That’s not to say it’s all been smooth sailing, though.

Saturday’s draw saw Tuivasa-Sheck miss a tackle on Sea Eagles opposite Ben Trbojevic, who ran in to score his side’s fourth try.

And even as the Warriors escaped with a point that could prove invaluable come the end of the season, Tuivasa-Sheck pointed his finger firmly in his own direction.

“I’m more disappointed, personally, in my performance,” he admitted. “I made two errors, I let a try in from my inside shoulder. That’s more what I’m disappointed about, my own individual error.

“But the effort from everyone was crazy. I’m proud of that.”

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



