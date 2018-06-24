Denver singer Crystal Collins is under fire for her rendition of both versions of the New Zealand national anthem.

New Zealand Rugby League CEO Greg Peters has called the rendition of the New Zealand national anthem ahead of the Kiwis' clash against England in Denver yesterday "disgraceful".

After a shaky version of England's God Save the Queen, Crystal Collins stumbled her way through what some have called the worst version of the New Zealand national anthem ever.

Collins appeared to miss her cue and was lost throughout the anthem, as Kiwis players looked on perplexed.

Sky TV commentator Glen Larmer called it "the worst rendition of the New Zealand national anthem that I've ever heard at a sporting event".

Peters wasn't impressed, telling RadioLive yesterday he "very disappointed".

"The anthem was disgraceful, and we are very disappointed by that," he said.

"These things happen from time to time, and it's not the first time that I've seen it happen in sport.

"The Kiwi national anthem is something we're proud of, and we will be taking steps to speak to the promoters about that in the debrief."

Peters plans to seek a "please explain" from the game's promoter, Moore Sports.

The Kiwis fell to England 36-18 in the test.

Hubby woke up during Kiwi anthem & complained about what he thought was a bloody cat fight outside #DenverTest #Kiwis #Anthem — KT Possum🇺🇦🇳🇿🍀🌻⚖ (@KTPossum) June 23, 2018

Can the lady who did the National anthem please learn it first?!🤦🏽‍♂️ #DenverTest — Henry Faafili (@h_faafili) June 23, 2018