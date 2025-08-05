New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa will play in this year’s men’s Pacific Championship, with Sydney to host the grand final despite the defending champion Kangaroos not taking part in the tournament.
The schedule for the competition has been announced and the Kiwis will host Toa Samoa at Mt Smart onOctober 19 and Tonga at Eden Park on November 2 – both double headers with the Kiwi Ferns up against Samoa and the Australian Jillaroos, respectively.
The two top teams will play in the grand final on November 9 at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium, while the third-place team will compete in a playoff against the highest-ranked side from the Pacific Bowl, which features Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.
The Kangaroos are not taking part in the event as they are playing a three-match test series against England for the first time since 2003.
Last year, the Kiwis lost to Australia and Tonga before beating the Cook Islands in the playoffs.
Coach Stacey Jones said he’s starting to sound out players who are interested in playing for the Kiwis, with many players opting to represent their heritage.
New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters said hosting the two matches is huge for the sport.
“Rugby league test matches don’t get much better than the Pacific clashes set to be held in Aotearoa this year,” Peters said.
“We know the staunchly proud Tongan and Samoan fans especially will come out in force, celebrating their teams and culture in what will be unmissable matches.
“With the growth of the women’s game too, having the Kiwi Ferns back in Auckland for two matches this year, where they have a strong supporter base, is pivotal in inspiring the next generation of female fans and young players in the game.”
