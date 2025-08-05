Sport Panel joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW: Liam Lawson, All Blacks team naming and The Warriors' cruel loss to the Dolphins.

Kiwis to play Tonga, Samoa in Pacific Championship, grand final in Australia despite no Kangaroos

New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa will play in this year’s men’s Pacific Championship, with Sydney to host the grand final despite the defending champion Kangaroos not taking part in the tournament.

The schedule for the competition has been announced and the Kiwis will host Toa Samoa at Mt Smart on October 19 and Tonga at Eden Park on November 2 – both double headers with the Kiwi Ferns up against Samoa and the Australian Jillaroos, respectively.

The two top teams will play in the grand final on November 9 at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium, while the third-place team will compete in a playoff against the highest-ranked side from the Pacific Bowl, which features Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

The Kangaroos are not taking part in the event as they are playing a three-match test series against England for the first time since 2003.

Last year, the Kiwis lost to Australia and Tonga before beating the Cook Islands in the playoffs.