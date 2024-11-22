“Moe mai rā e te māreikura.”

Wharton was a member of the Kiwi Ferns’ 2008 Women’s Rugby League World Cup-winning squad and in 2013, started at second-row in their 2013 World Cup final loss to Australia, before a six-year retirement to focus on a career outside of football and to raise her family.

After coming out of retirement, she made three appearances for the Warriors’ NRLW side in 2019 and twice represented the Māori All Stars. Aged 35 at the time, she told Newsroom the introduction of the Women’s Premiership gave her the motivation to see if she was still up to playing.

”I just thought I’d have a crack,” she said. ”The biggest thing was contact, seeing how my body would hold up week-in, week-out. It has been really great, and my mind has been just as good. The hardest thing is juggling attendance at training and all the off-field stuff that needs to happen.”

Rugby League Northland too took to social media to express their sadness as Wharton’s passing.

“Rugby League Northland is deeply saddened by the passing of our Board member and beloved community figure, Kath Wharton. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Doodles, their children, and the wider whānau during this difficult time.

“Kath was an exceptional athlete, proudly representing her country in the 2008 and 2013 Rugby League World Cups for the Kiwi Ferns. She also played for Aotearoa in the Maori All Stars Wāhine team in 2019 and later that year, made her debut for the New Zealand Warriors in the NRL Women’s Premiership.

“After retiring from professional football, Kath continued to contribute to the Rugby League community in various roles. She co-chaired the Sport Northland Board, served as an appointed member of the Rugby League Northland Board, was Head Coach of the Aotearoa Maori All Stars Wahine team, Co-Coached the Hokianga Storm, and played a key role in the growth of Rugby League in Northland.

“Kath was a humble woman with a kind spirit and a heart devoted to her community. Her passing will leave a profound void in our Rugby League family.

“When the whānau release further information regarding Kath’s final farewell, we will update our social media channels accordingly.

“Moe mai rā e te māreikura. Okioki i roto i to moenga roa.”