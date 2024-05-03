NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

A former New Zealand professional rugby league player has been sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for his role in a bungled transfer of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine from Auckland to a person in Taupō.

The former Gold Coast Titans, reserve Warriors and Newcastle Knights player’s offending was revealed as part of Operation Nest Egg, a police investigation centred around the actions of an organised criminal group, primarily involving members of the Mongols gang.

Keanu Dawson, 27, was one of six defendants to be sentenced in relation to methamphetamine and firearm convictions yesterday. He was sentenced on one charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

Dawson’s lawyer David Stevens said his client described the offending as the “stupidest thing he’s ever done” and how he had done so to make “quick money” in 2020 during Covid when he could not work.

Dawson was caught out when a covert recording device placed in a Toyota Corolla captured him and fellow defendant Spencer Hepi’s trip to Taupō on April 30, 2020, to transfer methamphetamine.

According to the summary of facts, Dawson told Hepi during the trip he wouldn’t have any money for Hepi until Sunday, or earlier if it came through, and he had to pay him out of money he received from another offender.

“You’re actually not risking anything because you’re not getting done for anything, you’re really just coming for a ride. You don’t have to get out and grab anything you’re just really there for company. So if we get pulled over you’ll be sweet,” Dawson said in the vehicle, adding that he would take the “rap”.

Hepi was also convicted on Thursday.

The pair stopped in Tokoroa for the night before continuing to Taupō, arriving on the outskirts of the town at around 7.30am the next day.

While stopped, Dawson and Hepi attempted to contact another man, whom Dawson confirmed was coming from the south.

The summary of facts said that about 13 minutes later they got back in the car and remonstrated that the meet-up had been cancelled, saying it was “unprofessional”.

The next day Dawson asked Hepi to store the drugs somewhere safe and said he would pick them up in the afternoon when he could find somewhere else to take them.

“These c***s are f***ing around bro, I’m getting f***ed off having to hold this shit,” Dawson said.

It’s unclear what happened to the methamphetamine thereafter.

Keanu Dawson, seen during a haka, has been sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for his role in a bungled drugs transfer. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Stevens told the court Dawson was an “exceptional” young man who had achieved a great deal in the sporting arena.

He spoke of Dawson’s active role with his three children who live with his ex-partner, and how he contributes between $200 and $250 per week to them.

Stevens referred to Dawson’s work at a rugby league club where he is engaged as a coach and takes youth activities.

He asked that his client receive a 10 per cent sentence discount for the impact imprisonment would have on his children, 15 per cent for his youth and rehabilitation prospects, 15 per cent for his community contributions, experiences as a teen and remorse, and 20 per cent for his guilty plea.

Auckland District Court judge Pippa Sinclair said Dawson’s part in the offending did not fit neatly into a lesser or significant role category.

She said in her view, he was motivated by some financial gain, and she set a sentence starting point of six years in prison.

From there, she granted a discount of 45 per cent, taking into account his unblemished record, youth, involvement in the community, lifestyle choices and the impact it would have on his children. Sinclair gave him an additional 20 per cent discount for his guilty plea.

She said this brought Dawson’s sentence below the 24-month threshold which allows judges to consider home detention.

In the end, Sinclair sentenced him to 12 months’ home detention with a 120-hour community work order and six months post-detention conditions.

