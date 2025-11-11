The situation has been subject to an NRL investigation, but findings are not expected to be made public until Katoa makes a full recovery. The report says Katoa hasn’t been interviewed during the process.

With Woolf still in Auckland, he’s missing the start of pre-season training for his NRL side, the Dolphins, with most sides back in camp before the 2026 season.

Katoa’s first knock came in the warm-up when he was on the wrong end of an accidental hit from teammate Lehi Hopoate as the two contested a ball, which was caught by TV cameras and later shown on the broadcast.

The independent doctor can only review incidents that occur during games and as that one took place beforehand, it was up to Tonga’s team doctors to review the situation.

They declared Katoa fit to play, having not seen the footage, but it’s since been revealed that had they seen the vision, they would have ruled him out.

Eliesa Katoa of Tonga embraces Tonga coach Kristian Woolf. Photo / Photosport

Katoa copped an accidental elbow from a teammate in the game’s 10th minute and came off for a head injury assessment (HIA), but passed that.

In the second half, he got caught in an awkward position trying to make a tackle on Naufahu Whyte and came off second-best. As it was his second HIA, he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the match.

After leaving the field, Katoa was seen slouching in his seat, which prompted urgent medical assistance on the field. He was fitted with an oxygen mask, put on a stretcher and taken away on a medi-cab before being transported to Auckland Hospital where he’s been since.

The incident sent shockwaves around the sporting world, with Kiwis legend Shaun Johnson demanding heads roll over the handling of the incident.

Katoa provided an update last Monday after surgery, thanking everyone for their messages of support.