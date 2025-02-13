A view of the scoreboard after Leigh Leopards secured a 1-0 golden point win over Wigan. Photo / Getty Images

Leigh Leopards pulled off a stunning upset by securing their first win at Wigan Warriors in 42 years but the match will be best remembered for finishing 0-0 after 80 minutes.

It’s the first professional rugby league match to finish scoreless since 1993.

The game was decided in golden point extra time and only took two minutes for Gareth O’Brien to kick a drop goal and seal the victory for the Leopards 1-0.

Legendary boxing announcer Michael Buffer was flown in to introduce the teams with the match expected to be a spectacle.

However, the action on the field took some time to heat up.