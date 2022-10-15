Jesse Bromwich of the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

League writers Michael Burgess, Chris Rattue and Christopher Reive pick the hot issues and major talking points for the tournament.

1. What is the biggest Kiwis concern ahead of Rugby League World Cup?

Michael Burgess: The lack of backline depth, particularly at centre, with Peta Hiku the only experienced specialist. Sebastian Kris (44 NRL games) is a promising talent but yet to play a test. Chanel Nicoll-Klokstad is coming off a difficult season at the Raiders and is mainly a fullback while Marata Niukore is usually employed in the back row.

Goal kicking is another potential issue, as Jordan Rapana has only landed 16 shots in his NRL career and doesn't compare with the sharpshooters available to Australia or England.

Chris Rattue: Being seeded to meet Australia in the semis. It means a Kiwi side touted as the best for a long time is in great danger of not making the big show. When push comes to shove, the Aussies normally beat the Kiwis.

Apart from the incredible supply of running forwards, the Kiwis will rely on a veneer of class players in other positions so can't afford injuries in those areas. They simply don't have the players to match Australia in the centres, unless Michael Maguire switches Joseph Manu from fullback against the Kangaroos.

Christopher Reive: The Kiwis have gone with a 10/14 backs/forwards split and with that comes a lack of depth at centre. Joseph Manu could be used at fullback, leaving Peta Hiku as the sole experienced head in that role at this level. Sebastian Kris has been good in NRL but is yet to make his Kiwis debut, while players who can play centre at a pinch like Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Marata Niukore will be required to fill the void if injury occurs, should Maguire not wish to move Manu. Should the incumbents be ruled out, the other tournament heavyweights will look to exploit the inexperience of the replacements. The Kiwis cannot afford an injury in that area at the business end.

2. What is the strongest reason for Kiwi fans to feel optimistic?

Burgess: The spine — already hailed as one of the best quartets in Kiwi history. Coach Michael Maguire isn't getting carried away — "I won't make that statement - they have to prove that" — but the combination of Joseph Manu, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes and Brandon Smith is an awesome mix of pace, precision and power. The fact that no key players were injured in the NRL finals series was also a big bonus.

Rattue: Joseph Manu has been James Tedesco-like when at fullback for club and country in 2022. Overall, this is a powerful Kiwi side of amazing potential, with a coach who can create a really strong culture.

And what a pack. James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota, Joseph Tapine, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, the Bromwich brothers et al. Truly amazing. But you can only get so many of them on the field at any one time.

Reive: This is the best team the Kiwis have put together since they last hoisted the World Cup trophy in 2008. At full-strength, there are no glaring weaknesses in the match-day side, and there is solid depth at most positions. While there are a few spots where an injury could toss a spanner in the works, one glimpse at the Kiwis squad should fill fans with confidence.

3. Who is the Kiwis most valuable player? And why?

Burgess: Jahrome Hughes. The Kiwis have many potential MVPs, but no one more important than Hughes. The Melbourne Storm halfback needs to make the most of the expected New Zealand dominance up front, especially with his kicking game. Hughes is a superb playmaker and game organiser and will need to be, up against the likes of Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans.

Rattue: It is hard to pick out one most valuable player. The spine is crucial because the Kiwis don't have similar quality backups, although the old warhorse Kieran Foran could do a decent job in the halves.

Reive: Joseph Manu steps up every time he pulls on the Kiwis jersey. He is one of the game's elite backs, with a strong running game and terrific defence, while also bringing great vision, playmaking ability and a decent kicking game. Indications are he will likely be playing at fullback, but a centre by trade and able to cover every position in the backline, Manu is a difference-maker.

4. Kiwis coach Michael Maguire's biggest headache will be from...

Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire speaks to the players during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Burgess: Getting Brandon Smith unscathed through the tournament. Smith's position is vital — as no one will handle the ball more — but the Kiwis have limited options if he falls over. Jeremy Marshall-King is the only other specialist; the Bulldogs rake is a solid player but not near Smith's class, while Kenny Bromwich or Kieran Foran might be other possible options. There will also be a concern about the refereeing interpretations, as NRL-style officiating will favour Australia's more mobile team.

Rattue: Which forwards to leave out. He also has a tricky headache in the centres where the Kiwis lack top-drawer class and Peta Hiku is prone to defensive lapses.

Also, for all of his obvious strengths, the pocket-rocket Brandon Smith is not a reliable operator at dummy half. It would be great to see Jeremy Marshall-King fire at dummy half, allowing Smith to operate more as a running forward. That would give the Kiwis a much needed X-factor and injection of energy.

Reive: How many iterations of the forward pack will Maguire go through before he settles on his strongest option? The pack is vital in league, particularly in the modern climate where the game is played at pace and forwards need to be both physical and mobile. There is so much talent available to him, but the test is now to get the most out of every player.

5. What will be the biggest talking point of the group stage?

Burgess: Well, given her husband is the tournament patron, Princess Meghan appearing in the grandstands in Hull, Doncaster or Bolton would cause quite a stir. But seriously: The Pacific revolution. Tonga will again turn heads — with an even stronger squad than the 2017 semifinalists — while Samoa have easily the best team in their history. Featuring six players from the remarkable Penrith machine, Samoa could push England in the tournament opener. Expect Fiji to continue their progress while the Cook Islands could even sparkle at times.

Rattue: Apart from the mismatches: Samoa v England, the opening game in Newcastle. Samoa have lived in the shadow of the Tongan league revolution but are taking a great squad, including eight players from the NRL grand final.

Sam Tomkins-captained England appear vulnerable, even if they do have a sprinkling of quality NRL players. They should have fervent backing however. Hopefully, interest in the tournament will survive even if England don't.

Reive: The level of competition in this tournament will be welcomed by most fans. There are some who, like ex-Kangaroos hooker Cameron Smith, are crying foul over players opting to represent their countries of heritage over Australia despite also wanting to play State of Origin, but you can't please everyone, right? More talent in more squads can only be good for the international game.

Joseph Manu of the Kiwis in action against Tonga in June. Photo / Photosport

6. What does a successful tournament look like for the Kiwis?

Burgess: Making the final. Expectations are high for this New Zealand team but they have the toughest possible draw, seeded to meet Australia in the semifinal. The Kangaroos haven't missed a World Cup final since the first tournament back in 1954, so knocking them out before the decider would be a seismic slice of history.

Rattue: Let's not forget that Fiji beat the Kiwis in a 2017 World Cup quarter-final — but for the sake of this argument, let's presume history does not repeat itself. Which means the tournament will all come down to a semifinal against Australia. Lose that and they have failed. Win and it could set up a fabulous, historic final against Tonga or Samoa who have awesome squads in a watershed era for international league.

History says the Kiwis usually score their rare wins over Australia when established Kangaroo test stars are taken by surprise. Underrated Australian sides are dangerous — rising, talented players are desperate to prove they are worth the famous jersey. For my money, their brilliant young dummy half Harry Grant is the man who will make the difference, working with the immaculate Ben Hunt.

Reive: A successful tournament for them will be to win it. This should be the most competitive World Cup, with stars of the game opting to represent their countries of heritage rather than Australia. That has weakened the Kangaroos squad to some extent, but has created a much more interesting tournament in which several teams have winning potential — and the Kiwis are right near the top of that list.

7. Who wins the tournament?

Burgess: New Zealand. There could be a touch of patriotism in that call but for once they are going into a major event unaffected by injuries or suspension, which means Michael Maguire has a full-strength squad to pick from. The pack is a perfect blend of power, size and skill that can dominate any other forward unit and Joseph Manu brings X-factor from fullback, while they also have an experience advantage over most other teams. They also seem a cohesive, united bunch.

Rattue: There's a spread of quality among the teams beyond anything at previous World Cups. But it's hard to go past the usual suspects ... in other words, Australia. The Kangaroos don't have the Kiwis depth of running forwards, but Cameron Murray in particular gives them a touch of class that is hard to match. Nathan Cleary, Cameron Munster, Latrell Mitchell, Valentine Holmes, James Tedesco, Jack Wighton — with that lot in the backs, it is hard to work out why some people are rating the Kiwis as tournament favourites. And Harry Grant is sensational at dummy half, a young man on the way to superstardom who will give opponents nightmares.

Reive: Four or five teams are genuine chances to win, but I think the Kiwis will hoist the Cup. They are a complete team: a mix of experience and youthful exuberance, with X-factor across the park. They'll have to get past strong teams from Australia, Samoa, Tonga and hometown-favourites England, but there's a great chance rugby league is coming home.