Sport

Rugby League World Cup roundtable: Can the Kiwis go all the way?

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Jesse Bromwich of the Kiwis. Photo / Photosport

League writers Michael Burgess, Chris Rattue and Christopher Reive pick the hot issues and major talking points for the tournament.

1. What is the biggest Kiwis concern ahead of Rugby League World Cup?

Michael Burgess:

