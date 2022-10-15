Ricky Wilson of The Kaiser Chiefs entertains the crowd during a delay to the Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Getty

Ricky Wilson of The Kaiser Chiefs entertains the crowd during a delay to the Rugby League World Cup. Photo / Getty

The opening game of the Rugby League World Cup was delayed due to technical issues at St James' Park which saw the pre-tournament entertainment being left to run the pitch instead of belt out a crowd favourite.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson had to improvise after the PA system failed during their set in the opening ceremony ahead of the England-Samoa clash - before they could sing their 2007 hit 'Ruby'.

"It wasn't the start we wanted but we would like to thank fans for their patience and for continuing to celebrate the teams and the tournament," an official statement said.

There was mixed responses from league fans with some calling it 'embarrassing' while others were more understanding.

An official statement from #RLWC2021

On the biggest stage, yes highly embarrassing and disappointing across all levels, add the frustrating intermittent loss of tv transmission coverage of this England v Samoa game to Australia,including the blow out score mark this huge occasion as forgettable.Tick to England win✅ — WoMac (@MakiWomac) October 15, 2022

Utter shame for the children/dancers who will have been excited to perform on the pitch, and their families who bought tickets just to watch their children - not a great start to the tournament regardless of the quality of the rugby on show! — Ruth (@MillibananaRuth) October 15, 2022

Nothing to apologise for. It's happened, but let's appreciate the competition taking place on the pitch for the next five weeks.#RLWC2021 — Sp0rtz_F@n (@Sp0rtz_Fan) October 15, 2022

In the game, England thrashed Samoa with a statement victory in Newcastle.

The hosts ran in 10 tries in the 60-6 victory with a big second half effort after going into halftime up 18-6.

Dominic Young and Elliott Whitehead had doubles while Tommy Makinson kicked eight conversions and two penalties to go with a try.